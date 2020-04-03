Pandemic and real estate

The most common question we Realtors get: How is all this affecting the real estate market?
People still need (or want) to move. We are still open for business to help, but things have changed.
Although we are being socially responsible and working from home, we have been showing and listing when asked. We are taking special precautions to protect ourselves and others. I personally have been going through homes with an alcohol wipe in one hand and hand sanitizer in the other. When I need to touch a light switch or door knob, it is with the wipe. We keep our distance from our clients. Much of what we do now is by phone or computer.
That said, we are noticing a recent slowdown in activity as fears rise. In addition, the uncertainty of the economy has scared some. One seller decided they could no longer go forward with their plans to move out of state. Interest rates are very low, however, and some buyers (and sellers) want to take advantage before they go up.
On the Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate weekly radio show, I regularly report the number of existing homes for sale in Lincoln, how long they have been on the market, and their median price. As of March 27, there are currently 324 homes listed for sale in Lincoln. The median price is $266,000, and the median days on market (DOM) is 18. There are 451 homes now under contract, with a median sale price of $199,000, and half sold in four days or fewer.
Last year at this time, there were 284 homes for sale, median DOM was 43, and half were asking $325,000 or more. There were the same number under contract with median DOM at 11 and price of $186,000.
Going back to this week in 2016, there were the same number of homes on the market with asking price of $219,000 and DOM 31. Pending closing, 547 homes, $149,000, 11 DOM.
To summarize, demand is still high. Supply is still low. Homes are still coming on the market and selling, but this may be changing day-by-day. Stay tuned.
Please give us a call if we can help with your real estate needs … at a socially acceptable distance, of course, and with wipes in hand.
402-440-7570, rich@cb-nhs.com
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!