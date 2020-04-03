Pandemic and real estate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The most common question we Realtors get: How is all this affecting the real estate market?

People still need (or want) to move. We are still open for business to help, but things have changed.

Although we are being socially responsible and working from home, we have been showing and listing when asked. We are taking special precautions to protect ourselves and others. I personally have been going through homes with an alcohol wipe in one hand and hand sanitizer in the other. When I need to touch a light switch or door knob, it is with the wipe. We keep our distance from our clients. Much of what we do now is by phone or computer.

That said, we are noticing a recent slowdown in activity as fears rise. In addition, the uncertainty of the economy has scared some. One seller decided they could no longer go forward with their plans to move out of state. Interest rates are very low, however, and some buyers (and sellers) want to take advantage before they go up.