Our stories connect us

Not sure about you, but I am tired of hearing about the pandemic and politics. I’m sure there is more to 2020 than that.

It’s that time of year when REALTORS reflect on the past year ...

... Last year at this time, I was encouraged to set a goal that scared me. I decided to increase my transactions by 70%. I was beginning my third year; I am not the top selling agent at Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate. None the less, it was a bold move for me. The year 2020 has been good to me! Thank you, citizens of Lincoln, for helping me achieve my goal. I am grateful for the family, friends and referrals I have had the opportunity to serve during the home buying and selling process.

We see families move for various reasons. This year, there have been many motivating factors to buy or sell. Some sold their family home and moved into assisted living facilities, while others downsized because of tight financial situations or changes to family dynamics. The need for a home office and space for virtual learning became real for many households.

Each transaction is part of someone’s story. We Realtors get the privilege of being invited to participate in a very personal part of the buyers' or sellers' lives. It is an honor to work beside you and listen to your hopes, dreams and memories of your home.