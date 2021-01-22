I have lived in Lincoln since 1999. I moved here from the sunny coasts and agriculturally rich plains of California. I have never regretted my move to the Midwest.
One of our family’s many dreams is to live in the country, away from the noise and fast-paced lifestyles. Now, coming from California I can honestly say Lincoln is a snail’s pace compared to the freeways and traffic I grew up with. But still, even now, 20 years later, Lincoln seems a bit too fast, too loud. But it is one step closer to our dream.
Everyone has different dreams, different bucket lists. Some love the fast-paced city life, hustle and bustle of busy-ness, big houses. Some, like me, would love to slow down, wear the same old jeans five days in a row and sit on the porch watching the deer pass by for the rest of our days.
Working in real estate allows me to live vicariously through others; to get a glimpse of different lifestyles and different dreams. It’s fascinating how many kinds of people there are! People watching is actually a hobby of mine; from the way people walk to wondering where they are going, I find everyone around me so interesting! I love working with buyers and sellers who are searching for their dream – or taking that one step closer to it. The hope, the excitement, the vision. It’s just wonderful to experience with them and to be a trusted adviser along the way.
2020 was difficult for many people. They may have lost their jobs, loved ones, and even hope for a brighter day. These same people are depending on 2021 and the universe to send better things their way. Hear that, 2021? They have high expectations for you!
Let’s work together to make 2021 a better year for all. Let’s lift one another up, help each other out, set goals that will motivate us to better our lives and our communities.
What’s your dream? I would love to know and help you get there one step at a time.
Moving on, out, up or down? To the city or far from it? Give me a call.
Now proudly serving the Beatrice area.