I have lived in Lincoln since 1999. I moved here from the sunny coasts and agriculturally rich plains of California. I have never regretted my move to the Midwest.

One of our family’s many dreams is to live in the country, away from the noise and fast-paced lifestyles. Now, coming from California I can honestly say Lincoln is a snail’s pace compared to the freeways and traffic I grew up with. But still, even now, 20 years later, Lincoln seems a bit too fast, too loud. But it is one step closer to our dream.

Everyone has different dreams, different bucket lists. Some love the fast-paced city life, hustle and bustle of busy-ness, big houses. Some, like me, would love to slow down, wear the same old jeans five days in a row and sit on the porch watching the deer pass by for the rest of our days.