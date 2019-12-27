New Year’s resolution

I’m not much for New Year’s resolutions. They don’t seem to stick. However, this year I’ve decided my house needs a resolution. And since this clearly doesn’t involve me, then perhaps I have a chance.

To start, House, you need to go on a diet. I figure House can painlessly drop a few hundred pounds. I’ve got stuff and it’s weighing down my house. I’m going to start with that box I haven’t opened in three years. Side note: I just showed a buyer a wonderful home this week. Here’s one of the reasons she didn’t like the house -- no storage space. Almost every square inch was finished interior space. People do want their giant junk drawer.

Next, it’s all about appearances, and it’s time House bucked up. My house should be red with embarrassment. Face it, most people who come to visit walk through our garage. My house needs to clean its garage. It’s a simple recipe and I think I’ll post it: one broom, one hose, one screaming child, turn on water, sweep, repeat.

And House? Please keep the planter boxes watered. It’s easy in the spring, but by the middle of July, I get tired of watering. Side note: The buyer I was showing homes to this week? What really caught her eye were the home’s details. Clean, well-appointed, design interest.