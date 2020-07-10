New Realtor Rule: Move

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To be a Realtor, you have to belong to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). NAR has a list of rules Realtors must follow. I’d like to propose a new rule: If you’re a Realtor, you must sell your home and move every two years. I think if you’ve been through the buying and selling processing recently, the stress is still fresh.

I’ve been told that moving is one of the most stressful things to occur in someone’s life. It’s right up on the list with death and divorce.

Having been on the selling and moving side, I am forever grateful to my friends that came, and rather insisted, on helping. Two friends came with trucks; all friends brought their packing skills and muscles. I called in some favors from neighbors. I had garage sales, donated to the Community Action Program, and found out Craigslist works for giving away “free things” curbside.

Timing is also stressful; there is so much to figure out. When should the movers come? What if the movers don’t come as scheduled? If any of the hired help was off schedule, it was highly likely I wouldn’t be out of my home in time for closing. Why not include weather stress in the forecast? I packed, organized, sold and donated for at least 30 days prior to my move day. I was ready for the movers four days ahead of schedule.