Walking through a newly finished, brand-new home is a lot of fun for many people, including me. And judging from the crowds at last spring’s Parade of Homes, I’m not alone. It is always interesting to see new home décor and design trends -- and if you’re old enough, the re-emergence of past trends now proclaiming their newly minted status. Such items as dark-stained wood, shag carpet and gold fixtures quickly come to my mind. When I host open houses, I understand some people are stopping by to get new ideas on lighting or to check and see if grey is still the hot wall color.
Regions Construction is one of the local builders to check out if you are looking for design ideas. This builder team of brothers and their homes build a pleasing visual punch. Regions' new home, listed for sale at 9845 S. 79th St., is a show stopper. You are greeted with a real stone exterior that carries through to the stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace wall. The ceilings are 12 feet high, and when combined with the wall of windows, you get amazing light and vista views. The cook’s dream upscale kitchen includes creamy Callacata Laza Quartz and high-end appliances, and all the other bells and whistles you’d expect and want.
I haven’t even mentioned the Carrara marble master bath. Yes, this five-bedroom home is a treat for your senses. Come check it out, either during an open house or a personal tour.
Regions Construction has two other new homes for sale up the street from this one at 9805 S. 79th St. and 7910 Gerald Ave. Both have the same detail in style, design and livability. I’m looking forward to seeing you!
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or (402) 261-0470.
You have free articles remaining.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111