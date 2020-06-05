NeighborWorks Week events planned

NeighborWorks Lincoln is a nonprofit organization working to revitalize neighborhoods and support home ownership, keeping Lincoln a safe and prosperous community. This mission is accomplished through home ownership education, real-estate development and community engagement.
Every year, thousands of volunteers, business people, and local elected and civic leaders join across the nation for NeighborWorks Week to celebrate service and togetherness. "Together" looks a little different this year, so NeighborWorks Lincoln (NWL) will honor this week, June 6-13, by hosting virtual events.
'Homebuilder' competition
Join NeighborWorks Lincoln in a friendly virtual competition of "homebuilding,” in which families are invited to create homes out of toothpicks, marshmallows and other household items to compete for prizes. Photos should be submitted to staff@nwlincoln.org by June 9 and will be uploaded to the NWL Facebook page. The public will vote for their chosen winners from June 10-12. First, second, and third place winners will be announced on June 13.
For more information, visit nwlincoln.org or see the NeighborWorks Lincoln Facebook page.
History and Impact in Malone/Hawley Neighborhood
This virtual presentation on Tuesday, June 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. will highlight neighborhood connectedness, history and the impact of community revitalization efforts made by NWL, the City of Lincoln and others in the Malone/Hawley neighborhood.
This history involves redlining and negative impacts from the proposed (and eventually halted) Northeast Radial Highway. However, with the help of many partners, NWL has helped many low- to moderate-income homeowners purchase affordable homes, built relationships and strengthened community participation. After months of research, including 180 resident interviews and 325 property evaluations, NeighborWorks Lincoln will be presenting the impact it has made over the last 10 years of work in the area.
For more information, visit nwlincoln.org or contact Pat at pat.anderson@nwlincoln.org. To register, go to malonehawley.eventbrite.com.
Sprout new ideas
