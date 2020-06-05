NeighborWorks Week events planned

Mulch creates a uniform appearance to any garden bed because it establishes a consistent background for the soil, a backdrop, which lets the flowering plants stand out. That’s what you can see. Below the surface of the soil mulch reduces evaporation and slows the growth of weeds while protecting the roots of plants in temperature extremes like no other material can. When mulch is an organic material like wood chips or bark, it improves the quality of soil as it decomposes. If mulch has a downside, we don’t know what it is, and there’s no job easier than adding it to garden beds.