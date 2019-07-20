For its monthly July meeting, the Nebraska Herbal Society will host a road trip to the Urban Trail Gardens.
Meet at the Gardens, 955 S. Fourth St., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, for a tour and lecture about how to make hypertufa pots. Hypertufa is made from perlite, peat moss and Portland cement, and can easily be made at home for your own garden use.
The Nebraska Herbal Society was created 40 years ago to share the love and joy of herbs – growing them, learning about them and cooking with them. For additional information, visit neherbalsociety.org.