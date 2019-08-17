The Nebraska Herbal Society will host its annual Demo Day on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Members will demonstrate creative ways to use herbs and preserve their garden bounty. Attendees will also learn gardening tips and see a demonstration on how to make homemade sauerkraut.
The member learning segment will be about the herb Southernwood (Artemisia abrotanum).
The meeting is open to the public. For more information about the Nebraska Herbal Society, see neherbalsociety.org or Facebook.