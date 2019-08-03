Tour the Louise Evans Doole Herb Garden, enjoy herbal treats and learn about various plants, including Herb of the Year anise-hyssop (Agastache ssp.) at the Herb Class and Garden Tour Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Pioneers Park Nature Center.
The Nature Center’s herb garden consists of a wide variety of herbs, representing the many uses of plants including culinary, medicinal and aromatic.
The Herb Garden has been a fixture at the Nature Center since 1972. Cost is $8.50 per person. For more information about the Pioneers Park Nature Center or to register for programs, call 402-441-7895 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.