Many Lincoln homeowners will see values shoot up thanks to strong housing market, assessor says

To Check Your Value

Visit Orion.lancaster.ne.gov on or after Jan. 12 to see your preliminary value.

To inquire about or informally challenge your valuation, visit the assessor's website, email appraiser@lancaster.ne.gov, or call the Assessor's Office at (402) 441-7463.

Property owners who want to talk to an appraiser directly, they can use the “Online Appeal” link on their property detail page and schedule a phone call with an appraiser.

The deadline for submitting information is Feb. 15.