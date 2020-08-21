What does a mailbox tell you about the person that lives in the house? Mine tells you nothing, as it’s a generic, multi-unit one.
Last week I was walking my dog, and I saw a new one being built. The box itself wasn’t new; however, a large rectangular structure was fashioned around the post. It was made from wood planks of varying sizes, which gave the effect of a Mid-Century fence. It caught my eye!
So I decided to give mailboxes a second look to see what I’ve been missing.
Right away I found a bass fish mailbox. The box fits inside of the bass’ mouth. Clearly a largemouth bass! I think I’d smile every time I’d reach for my mail through a fish mouth.
The red barn version I noticed was worth two trips. It’s a classic red wood barn with white trim. The opening is the barn door, and instead of a flag, there are horses.
Today, I walked by a Greek-revival style mailbox. It had a 5-foot Greek-style pillar. On the back side was a lattice for climbing flowers. More flowers at the base completed the look. I had gone by this so many times and never noticed it before. I think it’s because it's all painted brown and I just didn’t notice it.
The custom-made copper post with house numbers has impressed me for years. It has a nice patina going on, yet for some reason the structure hasn’t worn well and is starting to look a bit shabby. The fortress mailbox was also interesting. Large paving blocks surround it with white rock inside. I don’t think anyone is going to run over this on purpose.
The most common adornment I’ve noticed is climbing plants. I see a lot of clematis twisting and turning and forming a dense armor of flowers and greenery.
I’m going to keep watching for interesting mailboxes. Perhaps once you start noticing them, you too will enjoy them. They certainly make getting the mail more pleasurable.
