What does a mailbox tell you about the person that lives in the house? Mine tells you nothing, as it’s a generic, multi-unit one.

Last week I was walking my dog, and I saw a new one being built. The box itself wasn’t new; however, a large rectangular structure was fashioned around the post. It was made from wood planks of varying sizes, which gave the effect of a Mid-Century fence. It caught my eye!

So I decided to give mailboxes a second look to see what I’ve been missing.

Right away I found a bass fish mailbox. The box fits inside of the bass’ mouth. Clearly a largemouth bass! I think I’d smile every time I’d reach for my mail through a fish mouth.

The red barn version I noticed was worth two trips. It’s a classic red wood barn with white trim. The opening is the barn door, and instead of a flag, there are horses.

Today, I walked by a Greek-revival style mailbox. It had a 5-foot Greek-style pillar. On the back side was a lattice for climbing flowers. More flowers at the base completed the look. I had gone by this so many times and never noticed it before. I think it’s because it's all painted brown and I just didn’t notice it.