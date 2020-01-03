Looking back, now ahead

To shed light on the future of local real estate, let’s first look at the past. I have the honor of introducing the next decade, and reflecting on the old.

From 2000-2009, Lincolnites enjoyed a year-after-year (almost boring) 3.5% - 4.5% appreciation of our homes. Meanwhile, many other USA cities were bubbling up, out of control, at 20% per year and more. Scottsdale, Arizona was one of these.

Investors complicated the market. Compared with other alternatives, to beat inflation, or perhaps, strike it rich, speculating on rising home values seemed fiscally sane to many.

Investors in California were betting on Scottsdale, Arizona, where my little brother Jay is in real estate. At one point, Jay told me how investors bought half the houses on his mountain for $X million, would wait a couple years and realize a 40% plus profit on their money. Many wouldn’t even bother with rental income compared to the huge short-term profit they anticipated.

Then, on account of all that (and more), the market suffered. The "and more" was that lenders were loaning money to anyone with a pulse, banking on the fact that these homes would be worth so much more in a couple of years. CRASH!!!