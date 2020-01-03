Looking back, now ahead

To shed light on the future of local real estate, let’s first look at the past. I have the honor of introducing the next decade, and reflecting on the old.
From 2000-2009, Lincolnites enjoyed a year-after-year (almost boring) 3.5% - 4.5% appreciation of our homes. Meanwhile, many other USA cities were bubbling up, out of control, at 20% per year and more. Scottsdale, Arizona was one of these.
Investors complicated the market. Compared with other alternatives, to beat inflation, or perhaps, strike it rich, speculating on rising home values seemed fiscally sane to many.
Investors in California were betting on Scottsdale, Arizona, where my little brother Jay is in real estate. At one point, Jay told me how investors bought half the houses on his mountain for $X million, would wait a couple years and realize a 40% plus profit on their money. Many wouldn’t even bother with rental income compared to the huge short-term profit they anticipated.
Then, on account of all that (and more), the market suffered. The "and more" was that lenders were loaning money to anyone with a pulse, banking on the fact that these homes would be worth so much more in a couple of years. CRASH!!!
When home values dropped by half or more in many parts of the country, we, in Lincoln, suffered less. Still, Lincoln was heavy with foreclosures, and many other upside-down sellers negotiating Short Sales with their creditors, so as to accept less than owed to allow the sale. Locally our homes devalued maybe 10% in 2007 and 2008, but had recovered by the end of the decade.
Thank goodness those days are behind us.
In the most recent decade, our home values climbed at that 4.5% per year, but the last few years we appreciated closer to 6% annually.
My crystal ball is a little fuzzy as to what the next decade may bring. Suffice it to say that even with some dips along the way, home ownership has been the best way to build wealth for the future.
Please call me if you would like a home valuation based on today’s market, and if I can be of any help answering questions about buying or selling your home.