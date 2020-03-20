Look with your eyes, not with your hands

In light of the entire world’s current conversation about illness and virus transmission, I thought it would be enlightening for you to hear from a REALTOR’s perspective how we’re doing business.

COVID-19 runs a higher risk for us than other germs (flu, colds, pink eye, etc.). We are accustomed to protecting ourselves from the germs we encounter on a daily basis.

At first, you would think it’s only the hand-shaking that has potential risk … but it’s far more than that. We REALTORs touch door handles, keys, locks, light switches. Then we get into our cars, we touch our phones, we open up lockboxes opened by a number of other REALTORs before us, then we shake your hand.

These are all transmission points for germs and viruses. Many REALTORs carry hand sanitizers year-round. I do. I know many REALTORs who also carry disinfectant wipes. Protecting ourselves and those we work with is part and parcel of what we do.

And, I don’t want to freak you out. COVID-19 is something to consider when selling your home or looking at houses right now. The home search and sales processes have enough other unknowns. Here’s how you can help us:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}