Look with your eyes, not with your hands

In light of the entire world’s current conversation about illness and virus transmission, I thought it would be enlightening for you to hear from a REALTOR’s perspective how we’re doing business.
COVID-19 runs a higher risk for us than other germs (flu, colds, pink eye, etc.). We are accustomed to protecting ourselves from the germs we encounter on a daily basis.
At first, you would think it’s only the hand-shaking that has potential risk … but it’s far more than that. We REALTORs touch door handles, keys, locks, light switches. Then we get into our cars, we touch our phones, we open up lockboxes opened by a number of other REALTORs before us, then we shake your hand.
These are all transmission points for germs and viruses. Many REALTORs carry hand sanitizers year-round. I do. I know many REALTORs who also carry disinfectant wipes. Protecting ourselves and those we work with is part and parcel of what we do.
And, I don’t want to freak you out. COVID-19 is something to consider when selling your home or looking at houses right now. The home search and sales processes have enough other unknowns. Here’s how you can help us:
You have free articles remaining.
• Sanitize door handles, hard surfaces, light switches, closet door knobs, etc., before REALTORs and buyers come to your home or host an open house.
• Clean your floors daily. REALTORs remove their shoes out of respect for your home. We don’t want to track any potential problems to other people’s homes. As a bonus, your house will look sparkly clean to buyers.
• Set out hand sanitizer at the front door. Or ask your REALTOR to provide a sign at the front door notifying prospective buyers where they can wash their hands before walking through the house.
• Buyers—bring hand sanitizer. Talk to children and family members about the need to do less touching to prevent spreading germs.
• Buyers—if you are ill, please notify your agent to reschedule your showing appointments. It’s unfortunate that we may lose out on a good property, but we are all trying to follow government guidelines.
Here’s the good news. Houses are still going on the market. Houses are still available to show. Houses can still be purchased. And it’s still a robust market.