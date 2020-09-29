Lincoln woman's raccoon memorabilia collection nearing 10,000 items

“These friends picked it up, hand carried it on the plane, and brought it over to my house,” McKane said. “I couldn't believe it. I didn't even know these people.”

She guesses she regularly receives raccoons from 15 different states.

“It's interesting to see where they come from, and who has heard about my collection,” she said.

McKane is in contact with only one other serious raccoon collector she’s been able to find who lives in Illinois, and they’ve sent each other many items over the years.

“It is nice to know that there's somebody else out there,” she said.

She often searches online to find other raccoon collectors, but hasn’t had any luck yet.

McKane’s ultimate dream is to someday see her collection in a museum. When she can’t sleep at night, her mind wanders to where it would be and how she would outfit it. Maybe it could be in Tennessee, where the raccoon is the state wild animal. Or maybe right on I-80 in Lincoln.

“I imagine a display of 900 stuffed raccoons in a long glass case, like something from the Museum of Natural History,” she said.