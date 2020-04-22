Lincoln man turns fence into mural to liven up neighborhood amid pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Joel Anderson needed something to do to keep himself busy.

The coronavirus shutdown has left Anderson with a lot more free time after Seven Seas Tattoo, where he works as a tattoo artist, closed temporarily. That's when he decided to paint a mural on his fence.

"I've obviously got time on my hands," he said. "I'm an artist by profession, so it keeps my hands busy."

Anderson got his inspiration for the mural from the art he already does.

"I paint commissions for people and do anything from abstract-shape paintings to old-school tattoo art," he said.

The abstract mural, an assortment of colorful shapes, can be seen on the corner of 27th and Washington streets.

This isn't Anderson's first large-scale artistic venture. He did two of the Serving Hands sculptures — the mosaic and the rubber duck — seen around Lincoln. In fact, he used some of the leftover paint from the duck to paint the fence mural.

Anderson said he spent about eight hours a day working on the mural. It took about a week to complete, including an interruption of snow that kept him from working on it.