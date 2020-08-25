Lincoln house listed for $3.5M appears to be most expensive one on market in state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Olberding Business reporter Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005. Follow Matt Olberding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A home for sale just outside Lincoln is apparently the most expensive one on the market in the state.

The 16,000-square-foot home on 78 acres near 142nd and Holdrege streets is currently listed for $3.5 million. If it gets anywhere close to that amount, it would be the most expensive residential property sale in the history of Lancaster County.

Realtor.com featured the home on its website earlier this month. In addition to six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the home features an indoor basketball court and a large entertainment/reception area with a stage. Outside, the property has two ponds and also will be hosting part of a planned solar farm in the area.

Though the home has been viewed nearly 24,000 times on the listing agent's website, the right buyer with the right-sized bank account has yet to come along, as the house has been on the market for about nine months.

Cheap but quality products to turn your home into a smart one

Go to Journalstar.com/bizbuzz to read more Biz Buzz posts. Have a business news tip? Send it to businessnews@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sprout new ideas With our home & garden newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.