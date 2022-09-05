Lincoln home sales slowing as interest rates, prices soar

Higher mortgage rates appear to finally be having an effect on the local real estate market.

According to data from the Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service, sales of existing homes in the Lincoln area were down almost 10% in July compared with a year ago. That's the third time in the past four months that sales have declined on a year-over-year basis.

Another sign that sales are slowing: pending sales, which are sales where there's a contract in place but that haven't been finalized, were down nearly 16% in July from a year ago and have declined for three straight months.

“The stats at the halfway point in the year clearly show the rapid pace of sales we’ve seen over the past two years has slowed," said Kyle Fischer, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Lincoln.

Mark Faatz, an agent with Nebraska Realty, said it's still a seller's market, but it's more of a normal market, with much less of the "crazy behavior" of the past few years when buyers bid up the price of houses and it was not uncommon for sellers to get half a dozen offers or more.

"There's not many multiple-offer situations right now," Faatz said.

That doesn't mean, however, that prices are dropping. In fact, they continue to soar.

According to the Great Plains MLS, the median price of an existing home sold in the Lincoln area in July was up 12.4% compared with a year ago and the year-to-date price is up 11%.

Faatz said one of the reasons prices are still increasing sharply is the overall continued lack of inventory of homes for sale.

According to the MLS, there were 342 existing homes for sale at the end of July, about the same number as a year ago, but the average number of listings so far this year is up about 5% year to date.

He said that to get to a "balanced market," that number would need to hit about 800, with 900 or so needed to tip things into a buyer's market. The last time there were that many homes on the market in the Lincoln area was in the fall of 2017.

Fischer called the increase in listings, "a great trend we want to see continue."

"But it’s modest gains when you contrast today’s figures to 10 years ago when you would routinely find 1,500 to 2,000 homes available for sale in the MLS."

It's a bit of a different story in the market for new homes, however.

Sales of newly built homes declined slightly in July -- 63 sales compared with 64 in the same month a year ago -- but that was the first monthly decline since last fall. In fact, in six of the seven months before July, there was a double-digit percentage increase in year-over-year sales of new homes.

Because of that, sales of new homes are up more than 26% year-to-date compared with last year. Existing home sales, on the other hand, are up less than 2%.

The inventory situation is not as dire in the new-home market, either. While the number of newly constructed homes for sale is lower than the historical average for this time of year, it's higher than it was the last two years.

As of the end of July, there were 285 new homes listed for sale, 30% more than at this time a year ago.

The higher inventory of homes for sale has done little to cool the demand, however, and that means prices continue to soar.

The median sales price for a newly constructed home in July was more than $411,000, 15% more than in July 2021. The median year-to-date price is nearly $406,000, which is 16% higher than a year ago.

While prices of new homes are heavily influenced by material and labor costs, there's evidence that demand is helping to drive prices as well.

According to MLS data, the average time on the market for a new home fell to 31 days in July, down from 42 a year ago, while year-to-date it's taking those homes 40 days to sell, down from 44 days at this point a year ago.

New homes also are selling for more than their listed price.

Despite those numbers, Fred Hoppe, president of the Home Builders Association of Lincoln, said things aren't as good as they look.

"I think we're probably a lot slower than it appears," said Hoppe, who is a principal and general counsel with Hoppe Development.

He said building permits for single-family homes are actually down so far this year compared with last year.

Many of the new homes that sold this year were actually started last year, when interest rates were much lower and the economy was stronger, Hoppe said.

Higher prices and increased mortgage rates are starting to price people out of the market for a new home, he said, which is slowing the demand.

"I think we're a little slow, and I think we're going to be a little slow for awhile," Hoppe said.

Fischer said it's hard to predict what's going to happen to the real estate market in the near future.

"I don’t know anyone who is particularly comfortable right now with giving a forecast on the next 12 months of the housing market," he said. "Short term, houses may stay on the market a bit longer and they may not get all-cash offers $20,000 over asking, but they will sell and they will sell at a faster pace than we’ve historically witnessed. In the long term, we still have a housing shortage and that’s going to continue to drive prices."