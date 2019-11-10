Lighting adds interest and safety to the garden after dark, as well as making it possible to enjoy the garden after the sun has gone down. Think of it as “nightscaping.”
In winter, outdoor lighting can make a big impact. And I am not referring to holiday lights in December. The right lighting outside your home can enhance the look of the winter landscape at night and highlight dramatic elements from fall through spring.
Light also plays an important role if you must be outdoors during the night. When one of our dogs was ill, we needed to take him out via the step-free door to do his business. Solar lights positioned along a path from the front area of the house to the side yard enabled both dog and human to move about safely in the night.
The first step in creating a lighting plan is to walk around the landscape and note which areas to light, the type of lighting to use and available power supply (including the sun). Consider lighting paths or accenting interesting tree bark. Observe bold forms and textures of trees, shrubs, grasses – even garden objects – that will stand out in lighting at night.
There are many lighting techniques to choose from. I’ve listed several below:
Accent or spot lighting: A spotlight directs a beam at a special feature deserving illumination. Use it to highlight a focal point in the garden or an interesting tree form.
Uplighting: Aiming a light upward creates a dramatic effect and can be used to accent bark or branches on a tree or to highlight other plants or objects in the garden. We uplight a Japanese maple in our front garden.
Downlighting: A light mounted high up on the house, pointed down, casts illumination over a wide area. Positioning the light closer to the ground highlights flower beds or paths.
Silhouetting: Conceal lights behind and below a shrub, tree or topiary to create a silhouette.
Grazing: Despite the name, this has nothing to do with cows. Grazing is positioning a light close to the tree surface to bring out texture of the bark. Paper birch and Kentucky coffee tree are two trees with unusual bark that come to mind as possibilities for grazing.
Cross lighting: Illuminating a tree from at least two sides gives a three-dimensional effect.
For best results, don’t overdo lighting; a little goes a long way. Keeping the light subtle and limiting it to a few areas creates more impact. Try a mix of lighting techniques. If lights are electrically powered, use an automatic timer to turn them on and off. And be considerate; don’t aim lights at the neighbor’s window.