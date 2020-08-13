Let’s talk shrubbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like Monty Python’s Knights who say “Ni!” many of us have great appreciation for shrubbery. And fall is an excellent time to add shrubs to the home landscape. Cooler temperatures and rainfall typical in autumn combine for optimal planting conditions. The best window for planting is September to mid-October, allowing shrubs to establish roots before growth ends for the year.

The choice of shrub is limited only by nursery stock and the conditions into which it will be placed. Large shrub or small shrub? Evergreen or deciduous? Flowering or not? If flowering, is spring, summer or fall preferred? Is the planting site typically dry or moist? Is it located in full shade, part shade or sun?

All the preceding questions should be considered when looking to purchase shrubs. A good resource is our own Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. Lists of shrubs that grow well in our state can be found at the arboretum’s website, plantnebraska.org.

My own favorite shrubs range from naughty to native.