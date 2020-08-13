Let’s talk shrubbery

Like Monty Python’s Knights who say “Ni!” many of us have great appreciation for shrubbery. And fall is an excellent time to add shrubs to the home landscape. Cooler temperatures and rainfall typical in autumn combine for optimal planting conditions. The best window for planting is September to mid-October, allowing shrubs to establish roots before growth ends for the year.
The choice of shrub is limited only by nursery stock and the conditions into which it will be placed. Large shrub or small shrub? Evergreen or deciduous? Flowering or not? If flowering, is spring, summer or fall preferred? Is the planting site typically dry or moist? Is it located in full shade, part shade or sun?
All the preceding questions should be considered when looking to purchase shrubs. A good resource is our own Nebraska Statewide Arboretum. Lists of shrubs that grow well in our state can be found at the arboretum’s website, plantnebraska.org.
My own favorite shrubs range from naughty to native.
Let’s start with naughty: Japanese barberry, Berberis thunbergii. Barberry is a small to medium-sized shrub I appreciate for its versatility. It does have wicked spines along the stems (which, by the way, keep deer and other chewers away), but is easy to grow, thrives in either sun or shade and is drought tolerant (it can also grow in moist soil, as long as it isn’t water-logged). Foliage color options range from bright yellow to deep burgundy. Be advised, though, Japanese barberry is: not native, labeled invasive in a number of states (including Nebraska) and known to be habitat for ticks.
An evergreen shrub that has always appealed to me is Mugo pine (aka Mugho pine, Dwarf mountain pine), Pinus mugo. Another non-native, size options range from 5 feet to as tall as 15 feet. Mugo pine has a nice mounded form and is drought tolerant.
Dwarf burning bush (Euonymus alatus 'Compactus’) is a long-time favorite of mine. I have two bringing fiery red color to the front of my landscape each fall. Though considered dwarf in size, this non-native shrub is not small and can reach 6 feet in height.
There are many wonderful shrubs native to North America; two are scattered around my landscape: ninebark and serviceberry.
Ninebark grows in just about any soil and is drought tolerant. We have four Physocarpus opulifolius ‘Summer wine’ in our garden berms. Small pinkish-white blooms appear in late spring, though my favorite feature is the wine-red foliage and free-branching growth habit.
Serviceberry is a four-season shrub, with white flowers appearing in April, followed by red berries in summer, reddish orange foliage in fall and gray bark in winter. We have six Amelanchier alnifolia ‘Autumn Brilliance’ split between the front and back of our house.
When choosing your shrubs for fall planting, purchase in either containers or balled and burlapped. Bare-root plants should wait until either late winter or early spring.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.
