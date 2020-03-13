Let’s hold off on that fertilizer

The excitement of a greening lawn in spring (or despair caused by lack thereof) occasionally leads to premature fertilization. Try to control yourself. Fertilizing at the wrong time and/or too much can cause a host of problems: to your wallet, to the environment and to your lawn.

For starters, fertilizing too early will neither help grass grow nor thrive, so it’s akin to setting your money on fire. (Have I got your attention now?)

Results of a recent study at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln indicate response to nitrogen fertilizer varies with the air temperature. For example, Kentucky bluegrass responded best to fertilization when the average daily temperature – not the high temperature – was 78°F. UNL notes fertilizing should be avoided when the average air temperature is below 45°F or above 85°F.

The best time to fertilize any plant is when it requires nutrients not sufficiently supplied via soil. While there are calendars offering general guidelines for when to fertilize, timing is really more dependent on conditions.

No single plan will work for every lawn. For example, regardless of the time of year or temperature, turf should not be fertilized when it is not actively growing. Another fun fact: older lawns require less fertilization.

