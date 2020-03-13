Let’s hold off on that fertilizer

The excitement of a greening lawn in spring (or despair caused by lack thereof) occasionally leads to premature fertilization. Try to control yourself. Fertilizing at the wrong time and/or too much can cause a host of problems: to your wallet, to the environment and to your lawn.
For starters, fertilizing too early will neither help grass grow nor thrive, so it’s akin to setting your money on fire. (Have I got your attention now?)
Results of a recent study at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln indicate response to nitrogen fertilizer varies with the air temperature. For example, Kentucky bluegrass responded best to fertilization when the average daily temperature – not the high temperature – was 78°F. UNL notes fertilizing should be avoided when the average air temperature is below 45°F or above 85°F.
The best time to fertilize any plant is when it requires nutrients not sufficiently supplied via soil. While there are calendars offering general guidelines for when to fertilize, timing is really more dependent on conditions.
No single plan will work for every lawn. For example, regardless of the time of year or temperature, turf should not be fertilized when it is not actively growing. Another fun fact: older lawns require less fertilization.
A great way to fertilize without extra work and expense is to simply leave clippings on the lawn while mowing. Clippings supply a healthy amount of nitrogen through summer without additional fertilization. This is only works with regular mowing; if the grass is so tall more than a third is mowed off at once, it’s best to remove the clippings to avoid creating other problems.
One rule of thumb from UNL is to fertilize only to sustain a uniform rate of growth, which they recommend is 1.5 inches of new growth per week – a rate which requires weekly mowing with the mower set to 3 inches. If the lawn produces less growth, additional nitrogen might help. If the lawn grows so quickly it needs mowing more than once a week with the mower set at 3 inches, additional fertilizer is not necessary.
If you must use a calendar to guide fertilization, UNL research indicates traditionally ideal times to consider applying nitrogen to tall fescue or Kentucky bluegrass is late May to mid-June and again during the last half of August. Buffalograss and zoysiagrass can be fertilized in early August.
Over fertilization is an environmental problem. Nitrogen and phosphorus in lawn fertilizer are major sources of pollution in streams. When lawns are overfertilized, nutrients can run off into storm drains or seep into groundwater and eventually get into streams, then rivers.
Then there’s this: over fertilizing your lawn can result in thatch and lead to summer diseases like brown patch and Pythium blight.
So, don’t kill your lawn with nitrogen kindness this spring.
NOTE: For more information on UNL’s research, go to https://turf.unl.edu/turfinfo/12-30_N_Timing.pdf
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.