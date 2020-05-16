Let’s all do the Chelsea chop

Virtual dance parties have been all the rage during our stay-at-home 2020, but don’t get confused. The Chelsea chop is not a dance move. It is a method of pruning. (Dancing while doing the Chelsea chop is totally up to you.)
The Chelsea chop is done to 1) inhibit the size of a plant; 2) control when it blooms; 3) prevent flopping; or 4) all of the above. The chop is not the same as pinching; nor is it deadheading. And not all plants benefit from it.
The name comes from a garden show in Great Britain – the Chelsea Flower Show – held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London every year since 1913, except for the two World Wars. In 2020, it moved to a virtual show online. Pruning in Great Britain coincides with the timing of the garden show, hence the name.
Early to mid-June is an ideal time to chop summer blooming perennials; it’s fine to wait until later in June for autumn bloomers.
Before we go further, please note the Chelsea chop is not appropriate for all summer-blooming plants. Woody plants, for example, are not good candidates. Nor are perennials that bloom in spring or early summer, or only flower once, such as columbine, iris, lupine or peony. Also, conditions might not support doing the chop every year; if spring was dry, for example, drastic pruning could send plants into shock.
Some of the candidates for the Chelsea chop are summer- and fall-blooming perennials such as:
Aster (Symphyotrichum);
‘Autumn Joy’ Sedum (Hylotelephium ‘Autumn Joy’) and other upright sedum cultivars;
Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia);
Catmint (Nepeta);
Garden phlox (Phlox paniculata);
Goldenrod (Solidago);
Penstemon (Penstemon);
Purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea);
Sneezeweed (Helenium); and
Yarrow (Achillea).
There are two options for doing the Chelsea chop. One option is to only cut back some of a plant’s stems. This option extends the season of flowering, staggering when blooms occur. For the same reason, if you have several of the same plant variety, you can chop some plants but not all of them.
The second option delays flowering of the entire plant and helps keep it shorter and more compact. For this method, chop off approximately one-third to one-half of the entire plant. Full disclosure: this is my method, using hedge shears, because I have more plants than time.
For the gardening control freak, the Chelsea chop is a method for “encouraging” plants that typically bloom at different times to all bloom at a similar time. (How do you think they get those great garden shots in the magazines?)
This summer, you will find me in the garden in June doing the Chelsea chop on floppy catmint and sedum. I’ll let the songbirds provide the dance tune.
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.
