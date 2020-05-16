Let’s all do the Chelsea chop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Virtual dance parties have been all the rage during our stay-at-home 2020, but don’t get confused. The Chelsea chop is not a dance move. It is a method of pruning. (Dancing while doing the Chelsea chop is totally up to you.)

The Chelsea chop is done to 1) inhibit the size of a plant; 2) control when it blooms; 3) prevent flopping; or 4) all of the above. The chop is not the same as pinching; nor is it deadheading. And not all plants benefit from it.

The name comes from a garden show in Great Britain – the Chelsea Flower Show – held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London every year since 1913, except for the two World Wars. In 2020, it moved to a virtual show online. Pruning in Great Britain coincides with the timing of the garden show, hence the name.

Early to mid-June is an ideal time to chop summer blooming perennials; it’s fine to wait until later in June for autumn bloomers.

Before we go further, please note the Chelsea chop is not appropriate for all summer-blooming plants. Woody plants, for example, are not good candidates. Nor are perennials that bloom in spring or early summer, or only flower once, such as columbine, iris, lupine or peony. Also, conditions might not support doing the chop every year; if spring was dry, for example, drastic pruning could send plants into shock.