In this part of the country, folks are busy cleaning tools and storing the lawnmower for the winter.
Birds are busy too, seeking food that is high in carbs and fat either for migration or to prepare for the coming winter months. Fruits that ripen in early fall are critical to birds that feed on berries. Plants with seed heads provide ongoing sustenance into winter.
Here’s a win-win for you and the birds: save your back and some time and help birds this fall. Yes, this is an excuse to not clean up the garden. (You may clip and share this column with your significant other and the neighborhood gardening committee.)
Those seed heads on black-eyed Susans and coneflowers, as well as other native perennials, are food for birds into the long winter months, so don’t cut them back. Grasses that have gone to seed – including sideoats grama, blue grama, little bluestem, big bluestem – offer foraging options. Insect larvae in other plants supply protein. Leaf litter hides moth pupae from us but gives birds an important food source. Crabapple trees, winterberry, viburnum, serviceberry, sumac, chokecherry – all are food sources for birds seeking seeds and fruit in late fall and early winter.
Bird feeders are helpful, too. Generally, this time of year, food supplied via bird feeder is a supplement, not the bird’s full diet. Late winter is when a bird feeder becomes a lifesaver. When their natural food sources are either gone or buried in snow, a bird feeder is critical. If you decide to use a bird feeder, please think of it as a commitment. The feeder must be kept stocked in winter because birds will come to depend on it when their other food sources are unavailable.
From northern cardinal to house finch, from cedar waxwing to dark-eyed junco – many birds stay with us for the long haul of winter. (I can neither confirm nor deny that they complain about it as much as we do.)
Cedar waxwing birds are berry eaters and are particularly fond of the berries on red cedar trees. I live near a shelterbelt of cedar trees and have a couple of crabapple trees, affording some winter sighting opportunities. Cedar waxwing also like viburnum and winterberry.
Although their population is on the decline, the dark-eyed junco is one of the more often seen wintering songbirds. Juncos are regular winter visitors to my forsythia shrubs in winter, along with the adorable little black-capped chickadee, which livens things up by flitting from shrub to tree to feeder with its cheery call.
Leave the garden to the birds and enjoy their visits. You’ll save your back and just might save some birds.