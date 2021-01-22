LES' Sustainable Energy Program offers incentive funds

Lincoln Electric System’s Sustainable Energy Program is returning in 2021 with $1.25 million in incentive funds.

Established in 2009, LES’ Sustainable Energy Program, or SEP, offers these incentives to encourage LES customers to utilize energy-efficient equipment, helping to manage electricity demand for the entire service territory.

“Collaborating with customers to manage demand and energy is an environmentally responsible and cost-effective venture,” said Marc Shkolnick, LES manager of energy services. “Customers participating in our Sustainable Energy Program help reduce the need for LES to purchase more expensive power during peak summer months and delay the expense of building new power generation. This is good for everyone in the community.”

Over the program’s 12 years, LES customers have accessed nearly $27 million in SEP incentives and spent $185 million on energy-efficient equipment and/or services.

This year’s SEP incentives include:

 Residential and commercial heat pump water heater incentive of $500 to encourage customers to consider switching from conventional electric tank storage to a system that uses the ambient heat of indoor air to heat water efficiently. A federal tax credit of $300 for qualifying equipment is also available.