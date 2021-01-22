LES' Sustainable Energy Program offers incentive funds

Lincoln Electric System’s Sustainable Energy Program is returning in 2021 with $1.25 million in incentive funds.
Established in 2009, LES’ Sustainable Energy Program, or SEP, offers these incentives to encourage LES customers to utilize energy-efficient equipment, helping to manage electricity demand for the entire service territory.
“Collaborating with customers to manage demand and energy is an environmentally responsible and cost-effective venture,” said Marc Shkolnick, LES manager of energy services. “Customers participating in our Sustainable Energy Program help reduce the need for LES to purchase more expensive power during peak summer months and delay the expense of building new power generation. This is good for everyone in the community.”
Over the program’s 12 years, LES customers have accessed nearly $27 million in SEP incentives and spent $185 million on energy-efficient equipment and/or services.
This year’s SEP incentives include:
Residential and commercial heat pump water heater incentive of $500 to encourage customers to consider switching from conventional electric tank storage to a system that uses the ambient heat of indoor air to heat water efficiently. A federal tax credit of $300 for qualifying equipment is also available.
High-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners with incentives ranging from $200 to $1,500 for qualifying equipment. A federal tax credit of $300 for qualifying equipment is also available.
Whole-house and facility sealing and insulation. Customers in existing homes and facilities with no wall and/or minimal attic insulation can qualify for as much as $1,000 for sealing and upgrading insulation levels to code. A federal tax credit of up to $500 is also available for qualifying installations.
Commercial interior lighting to replace existing fluorescent or metal halide lighting with LEDs.
Commercial and industrial customers can get as much as $100,000 in total incentives per year for achieving peak-demand savings through air conditioner/heat pump replacement, first-time installation of variable frequency drives, compressed air system upgrade, energy management systems installation, optimization or upgrade, and refrigeration system retrofit.
To take advantage of LES’ SEP and help reduce demand for our community, customers should contact participating contractors who will immediately apply the program’s incentives toward their purchase of eligible equipment or services. For more information about the program and participating contractors, visit LES.com/sep or call 402-475-4211. Incentive funds are available to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additional information about federal tax credits for qualifying energy-efficiency measures is available at energystar.gov/about/federal_tax_credits.