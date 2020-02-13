Learn to love gravel

Install gravel: A depth of at least three – preferably four or five – inches will keep weeds from germinating. The gravel should be uniform in size, ideally 3/8 inch.

Add plants: Perennials, grasses and/or shrubs should be planted about four inches deep. If purchasing new plants, choose quart-sized. Space plants about 10 to 20 inches apart. Don’t fret about the depth of the root ball at planting; it does not have to reach the soil beneath gravel – the roots will grow there eventually.

What’s next? Until established – maybe the first couple of months – plants will need to be watered. After that, watering is seldom necessary. Clean up spent foliage each spring to avoid weeds sprouting in remaining organic matter.

You can start a new gravel garden just about any time; experiencing a rain event the day before you want to plant is not a problem because planting will be in gravel not mud.

A gravel garden can be a great curbside/hell strip option. It can also work for a “green roof” on a rooftop.

When first installed, the garden might initially look a bit like the road by my house. Give it a couple years; it will fill in and no one will know the gravel is even there.

Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.

