The Nebraska Herbal Society will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
There will be a demonstration about making herbal pizzas and tips for using the last of your garden’s harvest. The member-learning segment is about the herb Mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris). A business meeting and election of board members for the coming year will start the meeting.
The meeting is open to the public free of charge. For additional information about the Nebraska Herbal Society, see neherbalsociety.org or Facebook.