Leadership Lincoln event addresses affordable housing

Kirkland noted that at the present time, there are very few rental units in the $500 per month range, a cost identified by studies as well within the affordable range. And, he noted, those more affordable rentals are typically single bedroom or efficiency apartments, which make them undesirable for families with children.

There was discussion of the "Missing Middle" Unicameral bill put forth by Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen. The bill seeks to encourage cities and towns in Nebraska to help provide housing for two, three and four families in addition to single homes and large apartments.

"Following the presentations by our four guest speakers, we broke up the participants into discussion groups, each with a specific topic," said Lily Sughroue, program coordinator for Leadership Lincoln. "Each group then reported back after about 10 minutes to share the highlights of their discussion."

The discussion topics included developing strategic partnerships, ways of sharing risk, preserving existing affordable housing units and ensuring policy and code enforcement. Responses to those questions can be viewed on the video.