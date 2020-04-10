Leadership Lincoln event addresses affordable housing

Even as people were quarantined because of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a broad cross section of folks in Lincoln connected online Wednesday, April 8 to discuss the city’s developing plan to help alleviate the affordable housing shortage.
Leadership Lincoln hosted the event as part of its Hot Topics series. The gathering included City of Lincoln officials, City Council representatives, neighborhood association representatives, business leaders and directors of some of Lincoln’s nonprofit organizations.
“I was impressed with the great discussion during the event,” noted Dan Marvin, director of Urban Development and point person for developing the plan. “Not only did we have a good-sized group, they were engaged and gave us some good suggestions.”
Nearly 100 connected to the Zoom webinar hosted by Leadership Lincoln, and another 200-plus watched the Facebook live video for the hour-long forum.
“We typically conduct these events in person,” said Brendan Evans, interim executive director. “However, once the mayor halted large gatherings, we decided to host the event online. I’m thrilled with the number of people we reached -- it’s two to three times our normal audience.”
A video of the entire program is available on the Leadership Lincoln website, www.leadershiplincoln.org, and YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/3xnRNoCxylM.
Panelists in the seminar included Marvin and Wynn Hjermstad from the City of Lincoln; Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South Downtown Lincoln Project; and Matt Kirkland of Realty Works, which owns and manages more than 800 rental properties across Lincoln.
Laura Uridil, Leadership Lincoln program director, noted, "With the move to online, we checked with our panel to make sure they were on board with keeping the discussion flexible and responsive to questions and concerns with the developing new realities. Their answer was 'Absolutely.'”
The program included presentations and comments from the panel members outlining the challenge and the city’s plan under current review. Marvin noted that as Lincoln continues to grow, the challenge will only increase. Over the next 20 years, he pointed out, as the population grows there will be a need for an estimated 17,000 units. And within that growth, roughly one-third will need to be affordable to purchase or rent. Hjermstad noted that it will not be feasible to build that many rental units, so the city is seeking to encourage the conversion of some single-family homes to multiple rental units.
Ryba said that his organization is working with the city and NeighborWorks Lincoln to help increase home ownership in the South of Downtown area. And, they are working to help develop leadership within neighborhoods to help residents maintain quality housing choices.
Kirkland noted that at the present time, there are very few rental units in the $500 per month range, a cost identified by studies as well within the affordable range. And, he noted, those more affordable rentals are typically single bedroom or efficiency apartments, which make them undesirable for families with children.
There was discussion of the "Missing Middle" Unicameral bill put forth by Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen. The bill seeks to encourage cities and towns in Nebraska to help provide housing for two, three and four families in addition to single homes and large apartments.
"Following the presentations by our four guest speakers, we broke up the participants into discussion groups, each with a specific topic," said Lily Sughroue, program coordinator for Leadership Lincoln. "Each group then reported back after about 10 minutes to share the highlights of their discussion."
The discussion topics included developing strategic partnerships, ways of sharing risk, preserving existing affordable housing units and ensuring policy and code enforcement. Responses to those questions can be viewed on the video.
"In times of change, there are also opportunities to learn and grow," said Evans. "Moving our Hot Topics panel discussion online gave us an opportunity to broaden the conversation with local property owners and renter advocates participating online. As noted by the panel, there isn't just one person or group that can solve this problem. We have to work together to improve affordable housing in Lincoln. We are all in this together."
Leadership Lincoln is the largest program of its type in Nebraska and nearby states. Each year, more than 150 enrollees take part in one of three adult programs and a high school youth program. The organization just completed its 35th year and has more than 3,500 alumni, many of whom are helping Lincoln grow and move into the future by serving in elected office, on boards and commissions, and as heads of companies and nonprofit organizations.
