Lanes: Real life and real estate

I enjoy an occasional bike ride, especially with my new toy, an e-bike, which makes me feel like I can always make it home again, no matter the hill or high temperature.

I am very grateful for a wonderful trail system (kudos to those who made and continue to make these happen). I try to stick to those routes, but often the destination requires crossing a major thoroughfare. It is scary. I stay in my (bike) lane, but vehicles regularly creep into it or ignore it entirely. There have been enough close calls that I am starting to question the price of those rides. When we both stay in our lanes, we have more freedom and more fun.

If social media is to be believed, it seems most are experts in about every field or discipline we care about. I appreciate those who limit their “opinion lane,” their voices, to the things they have knowledge of, not just concern about. I find that those fewer but more informed voices are the ones worth listening to. Staying in their limited lane makes their voices more valuable and influential.