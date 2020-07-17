Lancaster County launches housing rehab program with SENDD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County has partnered with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) to offer a housing rehabilitation grant program. Funding for the program comes from $420,000 of Lancaster County’s Community Development Block Grant program funds, which the county is repurposing to better meet the needs of its constituents.

The housing program will provide grant funding of up to $24,999 (not including any costs for lead-based paint situations). The program will focus on rehabilitation of substandard home conditions.

To qualify for the grant, the property must be owner-occupied, and the owner must meet certain income guidelines. Incomes must be below 80% of the median household income for Lancaster County. The program will only apply to property owners outside of the Lincoln city limits but within Lancaster County.

“It is our goal to reach out to rural homeowners who could benefit from this grant funding to complete necessary home improvement projects that will ideally increase their quality of life,” said Lancaster County Board Chair Sean Flowerday.

SENDD will administer the program and anticipates having program applications available in late July. Anyone with questions about the program and the application process can reach SENDD at 402-475-2560.