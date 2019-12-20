Lagoons and septic systems are well known to acreage owners, but they might be a bit of a mystery to those who live in Lincoln.

I have a septic system story. It's a beautiful summer morning. My friend, Pam, is at the kitchen sink drinking her freshly brewed coffee. The sun is shining. The birds are singing. As my friend looks out the window, she sees her daughter and my daughter sitting on plastic sleds in a large pool of water. The peaceful morning is no more with screams of a concerned mother piercing through the crisp morning air. "You girls get out of there right now!"

You see, my friend did not have a pool or a pond in her backyard. The septic system had backed up, and that was the newly found water park for the two 10-year-old girls. The two youngsters didn't understand why Pam was being such a party pooper. No pun intended.

The really embarrassing thing was that I had sold that acreage to my friend the year before. In Lancaster County, to protect public health and the environment, all properties with residences served by a private water well or onsite wastewater system must be inspected prior to the sale, transfer or conveyance of the property. Not all counties have the same rule. We did have the inspections but did not have the septic system pumped.