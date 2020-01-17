Catchy title, huh? In any given year, I show a lot of houses. My wife laughs because when we drive down just about any street in Lincoln, I can point out at least one house that I’ve been in. Some of them, I’ve been in multiple times.

I’ve learned a lot about buyers’ tastes in my eight years as a REALTOR®. There are many things that go into a buyer's decision to purchase a home. Certain updates are really important and can immediately make or break a deal.

Here are a few.

The Color Blue: Similar to a Wedgewood blue, this shade of blue was popular as a wallpaper in the late 1980s up to the middle 1990s. It was often the background color to small yellow baby ducks wearing bonnets while waddling in the rain on that muted blue background. Many a kitchen and guest bath was dressed in wallpaper and matching border. Your rooms may still have this. It’s time for an update. Buyers hate this color. I call it “Kiss of Death” Blue. Blessings to those of you who have removed this, for you will reap many rewards!