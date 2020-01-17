‘Kiss of Death’ Blue
‘Kiss of Death’ Blue

Catchy title, huh? In any given year, I show a lot of houses. My wife laughs because when we drive down just about any street in Lincoln, I can point out at least one house that I’ve been in. Some of them, I’ve been in multiple times.

I’ve learned a lot about buyers’ tastes in my eight years as a REALTOR®. There are many things that go into a buyer's decision to purchase a home. Certain updates are really important and can immediately make or break a deal.

Here are a few.

The Color Blue: Similar to a Wedgewood blue, this shade of blue was popular as a wallpaper in the late 1980s up to the middle 1990s. It was often the background color to small yellow baby ducks wearing bonnets while waddling in the rain on that muted blue background. Many a kitchen and guest bath was dressed in wallpaper and matching border. Your rooms may still have this. It’s time for an update. Buyers hate this color. I call it “Kiss of Death” Blue. Blessings to those of you who have removed this, for you will reap many rewards!

1960s Shag Carpet: It’s time to put away that shag rake and update your carpet. It doesn’t matter how much else you have done to the house or how well you have maintained it, if there’s shag carpet, it’s time to say goodbye. This is probably one style that will stay gone for many more years.

Smell: Do you have a pet? Do you smoke? Do you have damp areas? All of these create odors that can permeate your walls, your carpet and your furniture. Those odors are an immediate turnoff to potential buyers. Ask friends and family for honest opinions about smells that you may not be aware of. Call in professionals to help you control the odors before you list your home.

Please don’t consider this to be a criticism of your home or your style. I’m a REALTOR®. It’s my job to advise and guide. I’m serious about helping sellers put their best foot forward. This is advice I give to all my clients.

Russ Meyer

RUSS MEYER

 COURTESY PHOTO
