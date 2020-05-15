Keep it neutral

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I meet with prospective sellers, I come prepared with stats on the market and their neighborhood plus helpful information about the process of selling, including a flyer I call “Preparing Your Property.” This flyer is a simple checklist of practical things a seller can do prior to listing to attract potential buyers.

Some of these are obvious, such as checking doors, floors and walls for dirt, stains, creaks and squeaks. Others aren't so obvious, such as making sure all your smoke detectors and exterior outlets are working even if you've never had to use them. Have a switch cover that has been broken for a while now and you don't really mind? A buyer will. Preempt the inspection report as much as you possibly can.

If you have pets, have your carpets cleaned or even replaced. You may not smell them, but someone else will. Loose curtain rods? Tighten them up. A leaky faucet? Call a plumber to repair it.

If you love having photos of your family nearby, recognize that you're moving soon and just pack them safely away now to take with you to the new house.

The summer market is soon upon us, and yes, we are hopeful it will be robust and successful for all. Prepare now, while the weather is still cool, and while you may have a bit more time on your hands and you aren't rushed to list.