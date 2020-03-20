Just one thing

Spring is in the air. It’s also in the gutters and windows.
I thought it would be interesting to see what some of our Location Real Estate agents focused on when they’re working with buyers to find a new home. While a buyer may be fingering the beautiful countertops, we’re looking at nuts and bolts. So I asked, “What one thing do you look at when walking through a home with a buyer?” Even if you’re not selling your home, this year, try looking at your home through our eyes.
Janelle Crouse quickly mentioned heating and cooling systems (HVAC). Have the systems been maintained and serviced? The stickers on the units, which show dates of service, are a first clue, as well as the age of the system. HVAC is a big ticket item. Often the Seller Property Disclosure sheds some light on installation year and repairs.
Aaron Bowers turns his focus to windows. Beyond cleaning, Aaron looks at the interior and exterior trim. Is it in good shape or in need of repair? Do the windows lock? Do the window sashes line up? My pet peeve on slider windows is a dirty slide track.
I start by looking up. Up at the gutters, that is. Gutters are telling. Are the gutters clean, or are they packed with leaves, pine needles and backing up onto the roof? Are the gutter extensions on, or is water draining directly into the foundation? Why this is so important to me is water experts say one of the leading causes of water in the basement is clogged gutters.
You have free articles remaining.
What I find interesting is Janelle, Aaron and I all mentioned ongoing maintenance items as the “one” thing we look for when going into a home. If ongoing maintenance isn’t your thing, then hire it out. I’d rather be digging in the dirt than cleaning my windows any day. The old saying is true: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” What are my weekend plans? I’m going to clean the patio door track. It’s starting to look nasty!
Buying or selling? We’d love to help. Contact us at info@LocationLincoln.com or (402) 261-0470.
Katie Pocras, MBA, Associate Broker
Location Real Estate
402-429-8111