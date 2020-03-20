Just one thing

Spring is in the air. It’s also in the gutters and windows.

I thought it would be interesting to see what some of our Location Real Estate agents focused on when they’re working with buyers to find a new home. While a buyer may be fingering the beautiful countertops, we’re looking at nuts and bolts. So I asked, “What one thing do you look at when walking through a home with a buyer?” Even if you’re not selling your home, this year, try looking at your home through our eyes.

Janelle Crouse quickly mentioned heating and cooling systems (HVAC). Have the systems been maintained and serviced? The stickers on the units, which show dates of service, are a first clue, as well as the age of the system. HVAC is a big ticket item. Often the Seller Property Disclosure sheds some light on installation year and repairs.

Aaron Bowers turns his focus to windows. Beyond cleaning, Aaron looks at the interior and exterior trim. Is it in good shape or in need of repair? Do the windows lock? Do the window sashes line up? My pet peeve on slider windows is a dirty slide track.