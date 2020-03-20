It’s time to enjoy the most important chapter!

Does it feel like you are rushing through life at full speed forward? There always seems to be places to go and things to do. Some days it feels like there are not enough hours in the day to get it all done. The reality is you will continue to stay busy until all of a sudden, you will reach the beginning of the most important chapter of your life.

Yes, eventually retirement happens. That’s where I am at today as I write my last article. With mixed emotions I am going to say goodbye to you in this last article the best I can and share some heartfelt thoughts. I will miss writing. It’s been challenging and fun.

Deciding when to retire was incredibly difficult. I still feel great and hope to have a lot of years ahead. At the same time, we never know for sure; especially now with COVID-19 lurking in the background. It’s better to move on while I have my health and can enjoy the remaining time, which is hopefully many years!

Little is ever said about what to expect as we walk away from our busy business lives. It’s challenging to give up the habit of working hard. Yes, some years I worked over 80 hours a week as I built our business. Working excessively wasn’t fair to our family although we did OK. Hopefully I can give back some lost time to my family during these retirement years.