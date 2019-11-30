It’s been a privilege

As the year comes to a close, I reflect back on the many events of 2019, including the opportunity I had to help many people with their move to and from Nebraska. And while I count my blessings this week of Thanksgiving, I imagine they are also giving thanks for their various blessings this year:

Their stories were all so different, but they all shared a love for this place we call home, even those who were moving away from it. Nebraska truly is a great place to live; though, yes, it may not be for everyone, I can honestly say everyone I've had the privilege of working with this year has loved Nebraska and the life they have or had here. There is something for all, especially here in Lincoln, from business to entertainment and recreation. It's not just about football, believe it or not.