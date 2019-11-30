It’s been a privilege

As the year comes to a close, I reflect back on the many events of 2019, including the opportunity I had to help many people with their move to and from Nebraska. And while I count my blessings this week of Thanksgiving, I imagine they are also giving thanks for their various blessings this year:
- A fenced yard for their pets to run around in.
- Living closer to their grown children and grandchildren.
- A warm winter.
- A larger house in which to spread out.
- A smaller house without a yard to mow.
- A new custom home built just for them.
- Not having to commute to work anymore.
- No more stairs!
- No more mortgage!
Their stories were all so different, but they all shared a love for this place we call home, even those who were moving away from it. Nebraska truly is a great place to live; though, yes, it may not be for everyone, I can honestly say everyone I've had the privilege of working with this year has loved Nebraska and the life they have or had here. There is something for all, especially here in Lincoln, from business to entertainment and recreation. It's not just about football, believe it or not.
This year I've worked with clients from Boston, Chicago and the booming Silicon Valley, and they all shared one thing in common: they wanted a change of pace. A slower culture with plenty of options for business and lifestyle; the friendly wave you get on the roads is just an added bonus. Nebraska checked all their boxes.* I am grateful to call Nebraska home, and all of us here at Nebraska Home Sales would like to thank you for allowing us to help you find your places to call home, as well. We look forward to helping you and yours in the future!
May you have a safe and happy holiday season.
*Check out www.lcoc.com for the many reasons Lincoln is a great place to live!
