It’s back … wallpaper

My standard quip, speaking from experience, has been that the leading cause of divorce is wallpapering with your partner.
Less than five years ago, if a home had room wallpaper, a touch of a border or a whiff of wallpaper glue, then it was time to stop the home selling and enter full-force wallpaper abatement. The buyer response to wallpaper was a universal “yuck.” Paint with smooth walls was queen.
And now I have the audacity to claim wallpaper is back? I started noticing wallpaper a few years ago on home improvement TV shows. No way, I thought, but you know trends start small. “Wallpaper is a key trend for 2020, and the insatiable appetite from consumers doesn’t look like abating any time soon. Whatever your taste, there is something for everyone, from traditional florals and trompe l’oeil, to contemporary geometric and tropical patterns or animal motifs and architectural designs.” (Homeandgardens.com, Oct. 22, 2019.)
I was speaking with a home decorator friend and asked her about the newest trends in home design, and she said wallpaper. She said she is putting it up mostly in smaller rooms, such as bathrooms and mudrooms. Also, the patterns are bright and bold, with a lot of white background. That way, you can commit to a room but the white background means you’re not committing all the way.
Wallpaper goes back, way back. “Around 4000 B.C., the earliest known form of paper was introduced: Egyptian papyrus. Wallpaper actually began in ancient China, first because the Chinese invented paper, and secondly because they glued rice paper onto their walls as early as 200 B.C.” (Wallpaperinstaller.com.)
Historically, wallpaper was used when someone couldn’t afford high-end wall tapestries. (Fun note: When my parents built a home in 1963, they put in hardwood floors because they couldn’t afford carpeting. Now, it’s solid hardwood that’s more expensive than carpet.)
The tastiest is the lickable wallpaper from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, where the wallpaper tastes like snozberries. Apparently, it’s now a real thing. You can buy lickable wallpaper or make your own.
The worst wallpaper I’ve seen was the red velvet bordello with naked women. Let’s hope the current wallpaper trend doesn’t repeat itself in this regard.
