Interior and residential design contest winners named
Interior and residential design contest winners named

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln announced the winners of the Interior & Residential Design Contest at the 48th annual Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show at the Lancaster Event Center Feb. 7-9.

The two categories judged were Residential Drafting and Interior Design.

Winners of the Residential Drafting Contest:

First place, $100 – Sydney Skeels, Lincoln East High School;

Second place, $75 – Nick White, Lincoln East High School;

Third place, $50 – Edward Lankas, Lincoln East High School;

Honorable mention – Alex Down, Lydia Kramer, Talon Haecker, Gabe Puente and Alex Vercellino, all of Lincoln East High School.

Winners of the Interior Design Contest:

First place, $100 – Avary Ranslem, Lincoln East High School

Second place, $75 – Abriana Wilson, Lincoln North Star High School

Third place, $50 – Corynne Olsen, Lincoln Southeast High School

Honorable mention – Landyn Bish, Lincoln High School; Kyra Boesiger, Lincoln Southwest High School; DeLaney Novy, Lincoln East High School; and Ellie Lechtenberger, Lincoln Southeast High School.

Residential Drafting judges were Greg Smith, Davis Design; Dave Lakin and Sam Friehe, VirtuActive 3D Design & Drafting; Doug Nelson, New Ventures; and Dan Loeck, Loeck Designs.

Interior Design judges were Delrae Hirschman, Delrae Designs; Anjli Ohs, PDI, Paul Daniels Interiors; Kristin Sims, Reynolds Design & Remodeling; and Amy Shinaut, Interiors Joan & Associates. Chair of the annual contest is Amy Shinaut.

