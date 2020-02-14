Interior and residential design contest winners named

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln announced the winners of the Interior & Residential Design Contest at the 48th annual Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show at the Lancaster Event Center Feb. 7-9.
The two categories judged were Residential Drafting and Interior Design.
Winners of the Residential Drafting Contest:
First place, $100 – Sydney Skeels, Lincoln East High School;
Second place, $75 – Nick White, Lincoln East High School;
Third place, $50 – Edward Lankas, Lincoln East High School;
Honorable mention – Alex Down, Lydia Kramer, Talon Haecker, Gabe Puente and Alex Vercellino, all of Lincoln East High School.
Winners of the Interior Design Contest:
First place, $100 – Avary Ranslem, Lincoln East High School
Second place, $75 – Abriana Wilson, Lincoln North Star High School
Third place, $50 – Corynne Olsen, Lincoln Southeast High School
Honorable mention – Landyn Bish, Lincoln High School; Kyra Boesiger, Lincoln Southwest High School; DeLaney Novy, Lincoln East High School; and Ellie Lechtenberger, Lincoln Southeast High School.
Residential Drafting judges were Greg Smith, Davis Design; Dave Lakin and Sam Friehe, VirtuActive 3D Design & Drafting; Doug Nelson, New Ventures; and Dan Loeck, Loeck Designs.
Interior Design judges were Delrae Hirschman, Delrae Designs; Anjli Ohs, PDI, Paul Daniels Interiors; Kristin Sims, Reynolds Design & Remodeling; and Amy Shinaut, Interiors Joan & Associates. Chair of the annual contest is Amy Shinaut.