Indoor gardening

Gardening indoors is an option for anyone with light available through a window or from an artificial source. Some folks simply don’t have the option to garden outdoors any time of year, whether due to apartment-style living or other reasons. Many of us who do garden outdoors – at least those of us in cold winter climes – either take winter off or move the activity inside.

Houseplants are certainly one way to pursue an indoor garden. I always have houseplants, a habitude inherited from my mother who had more than 80 plants in our small house – according to my father’s count the one time he was asked to water. An apparent sluggard by comparison, I only have a couple dozen houseplants.

We also grow dozens of plants (300 one rather successful winter) every year from seed to plant or pot outdoors in spring.

Recently, I ventured beyond houseplants and seed starting to try other indoor growing.