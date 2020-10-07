Indoor gardening

Gardening indoors is an option for anyone with light available through a window or from an artificial source. Some folks simply don’t have the option to garden outdoors any time of year, whether due to apartment-style living or other reasons. Many of us who do garden outdoors – at least those of us in cold winter climes – either take winter off or move the activity inside.
Houseplants are certainly one way to pursue an indoor garden. I always have houseplants, a habitude inherited from my mother who had more than 80 plants in our small house – according to my father’s count the one time he was asked to water. An apparent sluggard by comparison, I only have a couple dozen houseplants.
We also grow dozens of plants (300 one rather successful winter) every year from seed to plant or pot outdoors in spring.
Recently, I ventured beyond houseplants and seed starting to try other indoor growing.
Since late summer, the scallions (aka green onions) in my recipes are sourced from a glass jar on the kitchen counter. Originally store-bought scallions, I kept the white portions of the onions, cutting them down to about 2 inches and placed those portions ends down, standing in a jar, with water covering the roots. (The jar, by the way, was rescued from the recycling bag, so this was a full upcycle.) Green shoots emerged fairly quickly. Tops are snipped off as needed, and more grow in their place. The water is changed at least weekly.
Some herbs can also be grown indoors, adding fragrance along with leaves for cooking. Rosemary, mint, basil, parsley and chives are a few of the herbs that can successfully be grown indoors.
Moving my rosemary plant from an outdoor to an indoor pot was a special challenge this fall, particularly because it spent the summer sharing a pot with other plants – tangled roots in rootbound plants is not an ideal recipe for success.
Growing herbs indoors is not as easy as growing a dieffenbachia or philodendron. Herbs expect conditions similar to their outdoor life: plenty of light and well-drained soil. A south or west-facing window will suffice if plants get four to five hours of sun per day. Fluorescent lighting 10 to 15 hours a day is an effective substitute and may be a necessary supplement during winter’s shortest days.
If bringing plants inside from an outdoor herb garden, do not reuse the garden soil; it does not drain sufficiently in pots. A mix of peat moss, perlite and vermiculite works best; use pots with holes so excess water drains out. Grouping herb pots together helps them create their own humidity during our dry winter months.
Snip off as needed and enjoy.
Happy growing and cooking!
Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.
