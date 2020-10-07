 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indoor gardening
View Comments

Indoor gardening

{{featured_button_text}}

Gardening indoors is an option for anyone with light available through a window or from an artificial source. Some folks simply don’t have the option to garden outdoors any time of year, whether due to apartment-style living or other reasons. Many of us who do garden outdoors – at least those of us in cold winter climes – either take winter off or move the activity inside.

Houseplants are certainly one way to pursue an indoor garden. I always have houseplants, a habitude inherited from my mother who had more than 80 plants in our small house – according to my father’s count the one time he was asked to water. An apparent sluggard by comparison, I only have a couple dozen houseplants.

We also grow dozens of plants (300 one rather successful winter) every year from seed to plant or pot outdoors in spring.

Recently, I ventured beyond houseplants and seed starting to try other indoor growing.

Since late summer, the scallions (aka green onions) in my recipes are sourced from a glass jar on the kitchen counter. Originally store-bought scallions, I kept the white portions of the onions, cutting them down to about 2 inches and placed those portions ends down, standing in a jar, with water covering the roots. (The jar, by the way, was rescued from the recycling bag, so this was a full upcycle.) Green shoots emerged fairly quickly. Tops are snipped off as needed, and more grow in their place. The water is changed at least weekly.

Some herbs can also be grown indoors, adding fragrance along with leaves for cooking. Rosemary, mint, basil, parsley and chives are a few of the herbs that can successfully be grown indoors.

Moving my rosemary plant from an outdoor to an indoor pot was a special challenge this fall, particularly because it spent the summer sharing a pot with other plants – tangled roots in rootbound plants is not an ideal recipe for success.

Growing herbs indoors is not as easy as growing a dieffenbachia or philodendron. Herbs expect conditions similar to their outdoor life: plenty of light and well-drained soil. A south or west-facing window will suffice if plants get four to five hours of sun per day. Fluorescent lighting 10 to 15 hours a day is an effective substitute and may be a necessary supplement during winter’s shortest days.

If bringing plants inside from an outdoor herb garden, do not reuse the garden soil; it does not drain sufficiently in pots. A mix of peat moss, perlite and vermiculite works best; use pots with holes so excess water drains out. Grouping herb pots together helps them create their own humidity during our dry winter months.

Snip off as needed and enjoy.

Happy growing and cooking!

Mari Lane Gewecke is a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program, and a self-employed consultant.

Mari Lane Gewecke

Mari Lane Gewecke

 COURTESY PHOTO BY CATE VON MINDEN
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Homeowner in trouble after mortgage was sold to a different lender
Home & Garden

Homeowner in trouble after mortgage was sold to a different lender

  • Updated

Q: We have lived in our house for 15 years. About four years ago our mortgage was sold to a different loan servicing company. We called the new company several times over the course of a year and they said they have no record of our loan. We had no way to make our loan payments and now the real estate taxes have not been paid. We recently got notice that our real estate taxes were sold. If I pay the taxes, who owns the home?

+5
10 hanging plants for creating an indoor jungle
Home & Garden

10 hanging plants for creating an indoor jungle

A longtime bohemian standard during the 1970s, hanging houseplants have returned in a big way as demand for plants has skyrocketed in the pandemic and Instagram influencers create indoor jungles. Plant parents love to dote on their houseplants, especially now that everyone is hunkering down at home, but are all indoor plants well suited to hanging?

Your first house
Home & Garden

Your first house

I was a passenger while driving down a central Lincoln street and was admiring the homes and landscapes. I come this way often, but perhaps be…

Install closet cedar lining
Home & Garden

Install closet cedar lining

  • Updated

There’s something comforting about opening a closet door and inhaling the pleasant aroma of cedar consuming the air. That’s reason enough to install a cedar lining on the walls, not to mention its ability to repel insects from damaging clothes stored inside. The cedar wall cladding protects against moths because the oil in the material deters insects, making it an upgrade that provides a safer storage area than one with ordinary wallboard.

Ask the Builder: Replacing a foundation can be done, but find the right contractor
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Replacing a foundation can be done, but find the right contractor

  • Updated

Q: I’m thinking of buying a house that has a crawlspace. The foundation is in very bad shape. While the house looks quite bad, it’s got good bones. Is it possible to completely remove a bad foundation and install a new, taller one? What’s involved? Who does this type of work? What would you make sure gets done if you’re going to all this work? —Hanna S., Hartford, Conn.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Items That Could Hurt a Home Sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News