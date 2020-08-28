× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Independent insurance agencies are facing unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unsettling, especially given the reality that agency revenues from auto premiums are going to drop as a result of people not driving. Carriers are giving back credits to insured drivers because fewer people are on the road, so there are fewer claims. Personal lines premiums will be lower as a result over the next 18 months or so, and that will affect agents’ revenue.

On the commercial side, many businesses are closed, hours are cut back or employees are laid off. The result is that workers’ compensation premiums are declining, which will impact agency revenue. Other lines are also affected as premiums are based on revenues.

One way for agencies to manage this environment is to join an agency network. The advantage is that you bring together all the premiums, so the group has more influence with carriers to negotiate and offer solutions to their clients.