Independent insurance agencies are facing unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is unsettling, especially given the reality that agency revenues from auto premiums are going to drop as a result of people not driving. Carriers are giving back credits to insured drivers because fewer people are on the road, so there are fewer claims. Personal lines premiums will be lower as a result over the next 18 months or so, and that will affect agents’ revenue.
On the commercial side, many businesses are closed, hours are cut back or employees are laid off. The result is that workers’ compensation premiums are declining, which will impact agency revenue. Other lines are also affected as premiums are based on revenues.
One way for agencies to manage this environment is to join an agency network. The advantage is that you bring together all the premiums, so the group has more influence with carriers to negotiate and offer solutions to their clients.
With premium growth being negative, the larger the group, the better off the agent is going to be in getting some type of negotiated adjustment to their commission agreements versus operating as an individual agency. The network negotiates with carriers to get the best possible outcome given that revenue from contingency agreements are going to weaken due to limited growth in 2020.
This situation will have a big economic impact, and a slow recovery will take time to turn around. Most agencies are going to see a loss of revenue, and some will close.
It is also a good time for agents to retool their marketing efforts. Position your agency as a resource for information. Build your brand so people know who you are and what you stand for as an agency.
