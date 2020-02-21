Years ago, I wished I could talk to my computer and tell it to remind me of things, or ask it questions and have it reply. When I went to Peru State College, I learned that there were professors working on voice recognition for computers. Simply amazing! I love technology!

What do I love about it? I love that I can find information about any topic quickly. I love that I can store information, not papers. I love that I can ask questions and get answers. I have 24-hour access to weather, news, etc. I find it empowering.

Learning how to use all this technology can be overwhelming at times -- knowing the language, understanding the commands, how to use each program, and which apps to use.

Recently, our brokerage changed from Nebraska Home Sales to Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate. This change comes with system changes. About a year ago, Lincoln and Omaha combined their multiple listing services, a new system for Lincoln Real Estate Agents to learn. Technology is always advancing, and that means learning new and hopefully easier or better ways of doing business and serving our clients.

There are apps for everything. I love the ease of apps such as: