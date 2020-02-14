How to avoid coronavirus

The only good news regarding the coronavirus is it has our attention as we look for sensible ways to avoid it. This deadly virus is putting fear in our hearts as it quickly spreads, and we see the death tolls rise. Can we avoid it?
Yes, there are various ways to avoid or reduce the risks of getting the coronavirus and the majority of all viruses. It starts with understanding how viruses are spread. The most common way is by physical transfer of viruses from our hands.
It seems boring to talk about the importance of properly washing hands until we realize a single gram of human feces can contain a trillion germs. Handwashing can prevent approximately 30% of the diarrhea-related sicknesses and 20% of respiratory infections such as colds.
Let’s discuss those “other people” that use the restroom. About 10% skip washing their hands. Out of the other 90% that wash their hands, 95% fail to wash their hands properly. The average person has 3,200 bacteria from 150 species on their hands.
Even if we wash our hands properly in a public restroom, the jet air hand dryer sends out 20 times more viruses than the warm air dryer and 190 times more viruses than paper towels. Our clean hands are dirty again! Our unsuspecting children use the hand dryers that discharge the air at eye level, so they get blasted in the face with those germs.
The paper towel dispenser is a lot safer to use, until we have to touch the dispenser knobs. Thanks to the coronavirus, public awareness may drive changing to automatic paper towel dispensers. Hopefully sooner rather than later!
As you leave a public restroom, did you ever wonder where the cleanest area of that virus-covered doorknob is at?
My favorite disgusting example of spreading germs by hand contact is a friend that sneezed into his hands and then absentmindedly reached out to shake my hand. Why don’t we just skip handshakes altogether if you see me!
You have free articles remaining.
Let’s move forward to the second most common way viruses are spread, and that is the airborne method. A good example is that a sneeze can move 100 miles an hour and travel up to 26 feet. A current cold and flu medicine TV commercial now encourages people to use their product so that people feel better and can perform their normal daily activities out in public. This includes sneezing and spreading more germs, which ironically helps that company sell even more product!
Indoor air quality
Improving our indoor air quality helps avoid airborne viruses. There are three basic solutions to purify our air.
One of the best ways to purify air is with an Air Scrubber that uses NASA technology to destroy up to 99% of surface and airborne contaminants. The Air Scrubber also helps allergy and asthma sufferers by reducing air particulates. Air Scrubbers are available in ozone and ozone-free models.
It’s very important to have air filtration that removes at least 95% or more of airborne contaminants, such as the Lennox Merv 16 that removes virus impurities down to 0.3 microns. Cleaner air keeps your lungs healthier and furniture cleaner!
Good indoor air quality requires proper air humidification. Dry Nebraska winters require humidifiers to keep relative humidity levels above 40%. Below 40% is the breeding ground for bacterial and viral infections. The recommended relative humidity to promote good health is 40% to 60%. At this level, microbes in the air are reduced. Viruses do not thrive.
Purifying the air in businesses and schools would help reduce absenteeism and the risk of bringing viruses home. Imagine how much healthier we could be if schools had perfect indoor air quality or businesses having day cares, waiting rooms, restaurants, airplanes, etc. took a more responsible approach to protect us?
We do not have control of others; however, we can control how we purify the air in our homes. It’s up to us to take the next steps to make sure our homes have a healthy environment. The technology is available. The answer is in understanding the solutions and implementing them. John Henry’s has the products and technology to help.
We have a lot to learn about the spread of coronavirus, and I do not claim to know all the answers. Common sense tells me not to eat bats, salamanders and some of the other animals they failed to cook properly in China that supposedly caused coronavirus.
Will the next virus they give us be even worse?