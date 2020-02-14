How to avoid coronavirus

It’s very important to have air filtration that removes at least 95% or more of airborne contaminants, such as the Lennox Merv 16 that removes virus impurities down to 0.3 microns. Cleaner air keeps your lungs healthier and furniture cleaner!

Good indoor air quality requires proper air humidification. Dry Nebraska winters require humidifiers to keep relative humidity levels above 40%. Below 40% is the breeding ground for bacterial and viral infections. The recommended relative humidity to promote good health is 40% to 60%. At this level, microbes in the air are reduced. Viruses do not thrive.

Purifying the air in businesses and schools would help reduce absenteeism and the risk of bringing viruses home. Imagine how much healthier we could be if schools had perfect indoor air quality or businesses having day cares, waiting rooms, restaurants, airplanes, etc. took a more responsible approach to protect us?

We do not have control of others; however, we can control how we purify the air in our homes. It’s up to us to take the next steps to make sure our homes have a healthy environment. The technology is available. The answer is in understanding the solutions and implementing them. John Henry’s has the products and technology to help.