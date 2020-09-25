'How not to become house poor'

Most first-time home buyers may have heard this phrase. What does it mean? I talk in great detail with my buyers about this. Buying your first home should be an exciting and wonderful experience. Stress should not build monthly each time the mortgage payment comes along in addition to your other home and personal bills.

A simple statement I like to tell my first-time buyers is, “Just because you’re approved for a purchase amount, that does not mean you need to use all that you are approved for.” Let me explain. The bank states you’re approved to purchase a home for $300,000. Wow, Great!! Congratulations!!! Ask yourself: Do you need a $300,000 home? Can you really afford that monthly payment to repay a $300,000 mortgage?

When meeting with your lender, it is best to be prepared and have a list of your expenses to determine your true expenses-to-income ratio. Sit down and review your bank statement, as most of us now use our bank cards for most of our purchases. Really look to see where the money goes. Sometimes you’ll see some expenses you forgot, monthly memberships you haven’t used, job expenses/renewals, sport expenses for equipment or fees, etc. Take these into account when you’re figuring your true expenses and working with your lender to see where you want your mortgage payment to be. Even if you have your pre-approval letter already, you can do this to make sure you’re looking in the right price of a new home.