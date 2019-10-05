Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 0 St., south parking lot.
Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers. A complete list of accepted items and other collection dates is available at haztogo.com or Lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: haztogo).
Items NOT accepted include latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, check the "Waste Reduction and Recycling Guide" at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: recycle guide). No business waste will be accepted.
You have free articles remaining.
The event is free to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents. Donations are accepted at the collection.
In addition, Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Center accepts household hazardous waste by appointment on several days each month. The service is free to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents, who can schedule appointments by visiting haztogo.com or calling 402-441-8021. The center accepts the same household hazardous waste items that are collected at mobile hazardous waste collection events.
The household hazardous waste program is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.