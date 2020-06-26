× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The home theater room -- do you have one or do you need one? Ten years ago, people wanted a dedicated room complete with theater seats and a popcorn machine.

There was only one thing you could do in this room – watch something. I’m not sure it's as desirable as it once was. Why? I’d argue because of changes in technology. Previously, a projector was needed and a big screen. Now a big flat screen TV will do the trick at a fraction of the cost.

Also, we’re streaming content to multiple rooms with multiple devices. So theater rooms got me wondering – do we need rooms dedicated for a single purpose, or is flexibility more desirable? After all, if you have one and you’re not watching something, what else can you do with the space?

If you’re working from home, do you need a home office? Or do you need a quiet space where you can shut the door? Recently, I saw a great solution to this question.

The walk-in pantry had a built-in desk. The desk was under a high window, so you had natural light. Someone could work in the pantry! You could have your computer, bills and stacks of private things that are typically hanging around on the desk. I loved this solution.