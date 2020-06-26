The home theater room -- do you have one or do you need one? Ten years ago, people wanted a dedicated room complete with theater seats and a popcorn machine.
There was only one thing you could do in this room – watch something. I’m not sure it's as desirable as it once was. Why? I’d argue because of changes in technology. Previously, a projector was needed and a big screen. Now a big flat screen TV will do the trick at a fraction of the cost.
Also, we’re streaming content to multiple rooms with multiple devices. So theater rooms got me wondering – do we need rooms dedicated for a single purpose, or is flexibility more desirable? After all, if you have one and you’re not watching something, what else can you do with the space?
If you’re working from home, do you need a home office? Or do you need a quiet space where you can shut the door? Recently, I saw a great solution to this question.
The walk-in pantry had a built-in desk. The desk was under a high window, so you had natural light. Someone could work in the pantry! You could have your computer, bills and stacks of private things that are typically hanging around on the desk. I loved this solution.
Mud rooms have evolved over recent years. They've expanded from a place to put coats, shoes and bags to spaces with multiple lockers, nice cabinets, sinks, a bathroom and often a door to shut them off from rest of the house. Often, it’s where Rover spends time. In one house, I remember a urinal in the mud room. Yes, out in the open. That’s a pretty specific feature ...
Think about the yoga room, music room and dining room. Ask yourself what will you do with the space during non-peak times? Then you’ll find your answer.
