Homes on sale

“Homes Are On Sale” are words from my friend Deb Melichar, a lender with CharterWest Mortgage, from last week’s radio show. Nobody is excited about the threat of a pandemic. But, with the recent scare of the virus in China spreading, investors are pulling out of the stock market and instead, putting their money in the bond market. This is the swing that drives down interest rates. With a big enough loan, and a good credit score, we are seeing rates even below 3% on a fixed 15-year loan.

With lower interest rates across the board, home buyers can afford more house with lower payments.

Now, are there homes out there to buy? Yes! The reason that the inventory of existing homes for sale is so low, is that they are being swept up at a furious rate. Things seemed to slow toward the end of last year. Maybe some were frustrated at losing out on their offers and chose to rent or stay put. But, if the last few weeks are any indication of the future, WOW. We are back to a serious seller’s market -- at least in the medium-priced homes. More expensive homes are still taking time to sell.