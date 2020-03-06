Homes on sale

“Homes Are On Sale” are words from my friend Deb Melichar, a lender with CharterWest Mortgage, from last week’s radio show. Nobody is excited about the threat of a pandemic. But, with the recent scare of the virus in China spreading, investors are pulling out of the stock market and instead, putting their money in the bond market. This is the swing that drives down interest rates. With a big enough loan, and a good credit score, we are seeing rates even below 3% on a fixed 15-year loan.
With lower interest rates across the board, home buyers can afford more house with lower payments.
You have free articles remaining.
Now, are there homes out there to buy? Yes! The reason that the inventory of existing homes for sale is so low, is that they are being swept up at a furious rate. Things seemed to slow toward the end of last year. Maybe some were frustrated at losing out on their offers and chose to rent or stay put. But, if the last few weeks are any indication of the future, WOW. We are back to a serious seller’s market -- at least in the medium-priced homes. More expensive homes are still taking time to sell.
So … If you are thinking of selling your moderately priced home (under $200,000) and upgrading to a nicer/bigger home (over $300,000), you are in the driver’s seat. You should be able to sell your home quickly and for a good price. You should have a better selection and not have to pay over market value on your new purchase.
We would love to help you sell your home (in any price range), and buy a home (in any price range).
Please call, and we (my partners, Kim Soucie, Tim Reckling and I) would love to do a market analysis on your home, or set you up on a search for your new home. We can help get your home ready to sell at a good price, and help you be prepared to be in a position to move when that WOW house comes along.