Home improvement businesses hammered through the pandemic. Will the trend continue?

Friesen Landscaping installers Austin Hurt (left) and Dylon Marshalek spread decorative rock around a firepit while setting up for this weekend's Husker Lawn & Leisure Show at the Lancaster Event Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wade Vallery, sales and marketing representative for Nebraska Equipment Inc. in Seward, wipes down equipment in preparation for the Husker Lawn & Leisure Show.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Dan Benzing (right), with Custom Scapes in Lincoln, places an aspen tree with help from foreman Jake Gross while setting up for the Husker Lawn & Leisure Show.
Now is a good time to invest in landscaping, he said, because he expects prices will continue to rise.
“The sooner you do it, the better,” Brandt said. “Right now everything keeps going up, it seems.”
With COVID-19 cases on the decline and the promise of spring on the horizon, exhibitors at the 20th annual Husker Lawn & Leisure Show are hoping to draw people to the Lancaster Event Center beginning Friday.
The show returns for the first time in three years after COVID-19 concerns led organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021.
This year, 125 vendors are promoting everything from landscaping services to iron sculptures.
Paula Widholm, promotions manager of the event, said many local businesses rely on the show to connect with potential customers.
“The face-to-face marketing you get as a business owner trying to sell products or promote your business is very valuable,” Widholm said.
Though she has built long-standing relationships with exhibitors — several have been coming since the show’s first year — Widholm said there are many new faces at this year’s event. About 25% of the vendors are there for the first time.
Business owners Ken and Jackie Svoboda of Luxury Landscapes were at work Thursday, setting up their exhibit. Forming relationships with customers is their favorite part of the show, which runs through Sunday.
“We absolutely love showcasing what we can do,” Jackie Svoboda said. “Just visiting with customers … and hearing them say, ‘Wow, we love your booth. We want this in our backyard.’”
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
Friesen Landscaping installers Austin Hurt (left) and Dylon Marshalek spread decorative rock around a firepit while setting up for this weekend's Husker Lawn & Leisure Show at the Lancaster Event Center.