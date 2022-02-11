Home & Garden Show loaded with ideas for home improvement projects

An early sign of spring, Lincoln's biggest home renovation show is back and celebrating its 50th year.
The Home Builders Association of Lincoln ushered in the city’s annual Home & Garden Show at the Lancaster Event Center on Friday, showcasing a vast array of home experts.
The show will run through the weekend.
Vendors line the venue with elaborate displays that showcase their building, landscaping and designing skills. Exhibits feature tiny houses, pools, fountains, fireplaces and most importantly, friendly faces.
For Ashley Curtis, co-owner of Jonathan Curtis Design, it’s the people involved that make the Home & Garden Show worthwhile. She said she enjoys connecting with other vendors, many of whom she'll collaborate with on projects.
“When you’re doing a remodel on your home you want somebody that you’re comfortable with that’s going to be in your home, and so by having that connection with people, it makes it better,” she said.
The show includes new businesses as well as old ones, with more than 180 exhibitors.
With such a large group of participants, Michaela Schwarten, the Home Builders Association's executive vice president, said there’s something for everybody.
“It’s a great place to visit with anybody related to the industry,” Schwarten said. “A lot of people came out last year who were interested in finding somebody to help them with that next project, so my hope is that we have that same crowd this year.”
Schwarten said interest in home improvement continues to increase, thanks to both pandemic boredom and increased demand for new homes.
The longstanding nature of the event is also tribute to its success. Schwarten said she's seen the event grow each year since it moved into the event center in 2002. What used to take place in a smaller portion of the space now dominates the main pavilions, she said.
Those looking to attend can either pay $8 at check-in or bring a canned food donation for the Food Bank of Lincoln and receive a dollar off their entry fee. Children 12 and under are free.
Young home improvement enthusiasts are welcomed to enjoy a schedule full of wildlife encounters, balloon-making and face painting.
