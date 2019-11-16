The Nebraska Environmental Trust will host a holiday open house at the historic Ferguson House, a well-known landmark in Lincoln located across from the Nebraska State Capitol at 700 S. 16th St., on Sunday, Dec. 8. Also open will be the Thomas P. Kennard House on the east side of the Ferguson House.
The public is invited to visit and tour the 108-year-old Renaissance Revival home from 1 to 5 p.m. There is no charge to tour the Ferguson House or the Kennard House on that day. Limited parking will be available behind the Ferguson House, but street parking is available along 16th and H streets.
The Ferguson House was built between 1909 and 1911 by William Henry and Myrtle Ferguson. W.H. Ferguson helped introduce winter wheat and alfalfa to Nebraska and was co-owner of Yankee Hill Brick and Capital Beach Amusement Park, president of Beatrice Foods and owner of Woodlawn Dairy.
You have free articles remaining.
The state of Nebraska took possession of the property from the Ferguson family in 1972, and it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust staff currently occupies the second floor of the Ferguson House. The first floor living and dining rooms are available to rent for meetings and events.
For more information, call 402-471-5417 or e-mail allison.laduke@nebraska.gov.