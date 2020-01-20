You are the owner of this article.
Herbal Society's annual soup luncheon Jan. 25
Herbal Society's annual soup luncheon Jan. 25

The public is invited to the Nebraska Herbal Society's annual soup luncheon and herb of the month presentation today, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at Saint Matthews Episcopal Church, 2325 S. 24th St. 

This month's featured herb is calendula. NHS offers monthly educational programs. Members have a common interest in growing herbs and learning diverse ways to use them.

Anyone interested in considering membership is welcome to attend any of NHS's meetings. Questions? Contact Marilyne at voyageonsahora@gmail.com.

