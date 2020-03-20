Herbal Society cancels March 28 meeting

The Nebraska Herbal Society has canceled its monthly meeting, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Attendees' common interest is in growing herbs and learning diverse ways to use them through educational programs. Anyone interested in exploring the possibility of becoming a member is welcome to attend any of the future gatherings/meetings.
For more information, contact Marilyne at voyageonsahora@gmail.com.