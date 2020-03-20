Herbal Society cancels March 28 meeting
View Comments

Herbal Society cancels March 28 meeting

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Herbal Society has canceled its monthly meeting, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Vine Congregational Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Attendees' common interest is in growing herbs and learning diverse ways to use them through educational programs. Anyone interested in exploring the possibility of becoming a member is welcome to attend any of the future gatherings/meetings.

For more information, contact Marilyne at voyageonsahora@gmail.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas with our home & garden newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News